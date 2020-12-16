Phoebe Bridgers has spoken to Music Week about her ambitions to sign “awesome” artists to her new label.

Saddest Factory is a joint venture with Secretly Group’s Dead Oceans, which releases Bridgers’ own recordings as a solo artist.

“It’s bespoke, depending on what an artist wants,” said LA-based Bridgers. “Like any A&R, I can be involved or not as involved [in the process]. The only difference is that, being an artist myself, some people would find it annoying for me ...