Physical activity: Strong vinyl sales and CD's resilience deliver retail stimulus

Andre Paine

Monday, Jul 15th 2024 at 4:09PM

Physical music is set for the first annual units increase in 20 years. Here, execs from the BPI, ERA, HMV and Rough Trade assess the future for formats...

Industry figures have welcomed the incredible turnaround for physical music in the latest market results.

According to figures for the first six months from the BPI and Official Charts Company, physical album sales increased by 3.2% year-on-year to 8,044,760. It means that physical is on course for its first annual growth in ...

