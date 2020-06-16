Three months after launching as a social media campaign during lockdown, #LoveRecordStores is readying its first global retail initiative targeted at online sales. More than 20 labels have teamed up with shops for June 20. Here, the Love Record Stores founder and PIAS MD Jason Rackham opens up about the project, the artists and his own history with indie retail...

What was the thinking behind launching Love Record Stores during lockdown?

“Because I used to work in a record store, ...