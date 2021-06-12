Billie Eilish is set for “huge live moments” in the UK as she prepares to launch her much-anticipated second album, Happier Than Ever.

Ahead of the release on July 30, the campaign has already made a major impact with lead single Your Power and a Vogue magazine cover, which smashed Instagram records by reaching a million likes in under six minutes.

“I think we can already see how excited everyone is about the next phase and the new music,” Polydor ...