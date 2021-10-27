Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Power Stations: Ben Cooper has a bold vision for Bauer Media Audio

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Wednesday, Oct 27th 2021 at 5:29PM

Ben Cooper is still buzzing about the Music Week Awards when we catch up with him 48 hours after the ceremony.

“It was amazing, the atmosphere was brilliant,” beams the Bauer boss on a Zoom call from his company HQ in Soho’s Golden Square. 

“I was also very pleased because it was a great night for us. We had four out of the eight nominations for Radio Station, so we beat the BBC – they only had three – and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021