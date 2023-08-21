As the programme for Black talent launches its third year, co-founder Ben Wynter and participant Eunice Obianagha open up about the game-changing music project

BY ANDRE PAINE

Power Up organisers and participants have urged the music industry to back the initiative as it continues to transform the opportunities for Black talent.

Founded in 2021 by PRS Foundation and music manager Ben Wynter, Power Up has received 1,200-plus applications so far. The third year cohort of 22 industry professionals and 18 ...