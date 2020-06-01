Some of the UK’s leading music press officers have told Music Week that the possible closure of Q Magazine would be a huge blow to the industry, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc.

Q’s publisher, Bauer Media, announced last month that the title is one of 10 that could be affected by a restructuring of its portfolio, as a result of readers and advertisers migrating online. Planet Rock is also in danger, with Bauer weighing up whether to ...