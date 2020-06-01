Some of the UK’s leading music press officers have told Music Week that the possible closure of Q Magazine would be a huge blow to the industry, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc.
Q’s publisher, Bauer Media, announced last month that the title is one of 10 that could be affected by a restructuring of its portfolio, as a result of readers and advertisers migrating online. Planet Rock is also in danger, with Bauer weighing up whether to ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now