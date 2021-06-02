Your site will load in 16 seconds
Prime Mover: Dellessa James on her mission at Amazon Music

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jun 2nd 2021 at 5:04PM

While producing BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Fire In The Booth, Dellessa James helped boost a golden generation of UK rap. Now leading Black music at Amazon Music, she tells Music Week how she’s taking her mission to another level…

WORDS: Anna Fielding            PHOTOS: Amazon Music

Dellessa James is all forward motion. When you listen to her rattling through stories and ideas, you think, ‘Does she sleep?’ and envy her energy and focus. 

James has been senior ...

