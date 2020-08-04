PRS For Music CEO Andrea C Martin has reassured members that the society is doing “everything we can” to protect them from the financial impact of Covid-19.
Following the easing of the lockdown in the UK, PRS and PPL have started charging reopened businesses again for licensed music after payment holidays. However, the loss of concerts in 2020 will result in a continued slump in live revenue.
“We’re in unprecedented and unpredictable times,” said Martin. Music Week has been given exclusive ...
