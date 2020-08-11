Even in a normal year, the world of independent publishing is one that’s ever-growing and ever-changing. But in 2020? Well, like every other sector, it’s navigating some big challenges but, crucially, also exploring some incredible opportunities. Here, Music Week checks in with some of the sector’s key players...

When it comes to the world of music publishing, some people operate under the illusion that it’s a less-exciting counterpart to the glitz and glamour of its recorded music cousin. And those people are ...