Here, as part of our blockbuster Q4 preview, we take an inside look at some of the big releases coming your way from BMG, including Steps, Faithless, Travis, McFly and our legendary cover star Kylie Minogue...

Alistair Norbury, president – marketing & repertoire, BMG UK: "As we enter Q4 2020, the sustained health and wellbeing of our staff and artists remains fundamental to our business continuity. Remarkably, we enter the busiest time of the year with KSI’s Dissimulation as the ...