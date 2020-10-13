In the latest issue of Music Week we bring you your essential guide to what’s set to be a blockbuster Q4. From new records by Matt Berninger, Elvis Costello and Nubya Garcia, to Kidz Bop and beyond, Concord Recorded Music UK reveals its key releases for the end of 2020!
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now