In the latest issue of Music Week we bring you your essential guide to what’s set to be a blockbuster Q4. Here, we take a closer look at what's coming up from compilation wizards Now...

This year has seen many more successful ventures for Now That’s What I Call Music! The first being a progression of the genre-focused compilations, with a continuation of the Now 100 Hits series.

Last winter, the brand expanded into national theatre tours for Now That’s ...