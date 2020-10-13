In the latest issue of Music Week we bring you your essential guide to what’s set to be a blockbuster Q4. Here, we take an inside look at some of the big releases coming your way from Sony Music, from Headie One, Bruce Springsteen and Little Mix to AC/DC and Paloma Faith...
This year has proven to be an unpredictable and unprecedented time for the industry, but music’s ability to provide people with escapism and joy hasn’t wavered, and Sony ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now