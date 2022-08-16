Aled Haydn Jones has been in the top job at BBC Radio 1 for two years now, and his team marked the anniversary in style by winning big at the Music Week Awards. To toast their victory, we join the station head alongside Drivetime presenters Vick Hope and Jordan North at new Broadcasting House to talk audience connection, diversification and the battle for breaking talent…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY PHOTOS: BBC

On the surface at ...