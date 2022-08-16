Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Radio 1's Vick Hope & Jordan North join station boss Aled Haydn Jones to talk talent and the new era

by
Tuesday, Aug 16th 2022 at 11:11AM

Aled Haydn Jones has been in the top job at BBC Radio 1 for two years now, and his team marked the anniversary in style by winning big at the Music Week Awards. To toast their victory, we join the station head alongside Drivetime presenters Vick Hope and Jordan North at new Broadcasting House to talk audience connection, diversification and the battle for breaking talent…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY           PHOTOS: BBC

On the surface at ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022