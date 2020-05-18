Broadcasting executives have spoken to Music Week about the unique power of radio during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week’s Q1 RAJAR results only covered a brief period of the lockdown and it is expected that the current quarter will show a significant increase in listening.

“On the whole, people are stuck in the house, so it gives us a real opportunity to connect to them,” said Jeff Smith, head of music, BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music. “They are getting ...