Darcus Beese shared his remarkable industry story with Music Week when he won The Strat in 2019, but this year his journey is set to be illuminated like never before via a new memoir. Rebel With A Cause tracks his path from childhood to the top of the music business, tackling discrimination, industry politics and developing superstar talents in the process. Here, we ask the exec how writing it has changed him and discuss A&R, legacy and beating the odds… ...