Record stores weigh up safety options as High Street reopens for business

Andre Paine

Monday, Jun 15th 2020 at 1:30PM

Record shops will not be rushing to reopen this week despite easing of Covid-19 restrictions on the retail sector, Music Week has learned.

While some indie retailers confirmed that they will open their doors under strict social distancing guidelines, other stores will either remain online-only or adapt operations to a click-and-collect-system.

According to a survey of members by the Entertainment Retailers Association, around half plan to reopen in some capacity this week.

“It’s very variable depending where the store is ...

