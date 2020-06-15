Record shops will not be rushing to reopen this week despite easing of Covid-19 restrictions on the retail sector, Music Week has learned.
While some indie retailers confirmed that they will open their doors under strict social distancing guidelines, other stores will either remain online-only or adapt operations to a click-and-collect-system.
According to a survey of members by the Entertainment Retailers Association, around half plan to reopen in some capacity this week.
“It’s very variable depending where the store is ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now