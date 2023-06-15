Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Red alert: How Red Light's expanding UK operation is taking over the charts

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Thursday, Jun 15th 2023 at 10:31AM

Red Light Management’s James Sandom has spoken about the “rich opportunity” across the music sector as it unveils a new team.

The global management firm, which was founded by Coran Capshaw three decades ago, represents dozens of acts including Luke Bryan, Bonobo, Maren Morris, Lionel Richie, Sugababes, Chris Stapleton and Interpol.

Red Light are now working with Mumford & Sons, who are managed by Izzy Zivkovic at Split Second in partnership with Coran Capshaw at Red Light, with ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023