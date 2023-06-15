Red Light Management’s James Sandom has spoken about the “rich opportunity” across the music sector as it unveils a new team.

The global management firm, which was founded by Coran Capshaw three decades ago, represents dozens of acts including Luke Bryan, Bonobo, Maren Morris, Lionel Richie, Sugababes, Chris Stapleton and Interpol.

Red Light are now working with Mumford & Sons, who are managed by Izzy Zivkovic at Split Second in partnership with Coran Capshaw at Red Light, with ...