Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Remembering Michelle Kerr, the metal and rock PR who changed the game

George Garner

by George Garner
Monday, Oct 14th 2024 at 7:01AM

With the tragic passing of Michelle Kerr, the British music industry – and the rock/metal world in particular – has lost one of its most passionate and dedicated PRs. From breaking the likes of Slipknot and Korn in the ’90s, to representing successive generations of bands, the Roadrunner Records veteran and Cosa Nostra PR co-founder left a profound imprint on alternative music. Here, top names from across the business unite to celebrate her life and legacy…

 Photo: John McMurtrie

Tributes ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024