With the tragic passing of Michelle Kerr, the British music industry – and the rock/metal world in particular – has lost one of its most passionate and dedicated PRs. From breaking the likes of Slipknot and Korn in the ’90s, to representing successive generations of bands, the Roadrunner Records veteran and Cosa Nostra PR co-founder left a profound imprint on alternative music. Here, top names from across the business unite to celebrate her life and legacy…

Photo: John McMurtrie

Tributes ...