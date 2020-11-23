Covid-19 might have turned the world on its head in 2020, but hi-tech advances have helped mitigate the damage. In this special report, covering everything from remote working to livestreaming, we unite a handful of forward-thinking execs to analyse how technology is changing the music business for the better…

Perish the thought, but what if the coronavirus pandemic had occurred 20 years earlier? For “Covid-99”, there’d have been be no streaming services at our fingertips; no Netflix box ...