Atlanta collective Love Renaissance do things a little differently to the rest of the music industry. Since 2012, they have turned LVRN into a records, management and publishing powerhouse built on positivity and progression, breaking Summer Walker, 6lack and more in the process. Now, the rest of the business is coming to them. Music Week meets super-chilled co-founders Justice Baiden and Tunde Balogun to find out why…

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

PHOTO: Worldredeye.com

The story of Love Renaissance is one of dreams coming ...