Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Revolution Radio: Behind the scenes at KISS

by Lucy Thraves
Thursday, Jan 20th 2022 at 2:28PM

Bauer Media Audio’s radio station KISS – and its sister channel KISS Fresh – is on a mission right now to establish itself as the essential home of new music on the airwaves. Before we dive into the details with presenters Ellie Prohan, Henrie Kwushue, Tinea Taylor and Harriet Rose, Music Week joins content director Rebecca Frank as she outlines their bold masterplan...

I just can’t imagine a world without them,” beams Rebecca Frank. “I can’t imagine a KISS ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022