Bauer Media Audio’s radio station KISS – and its sister channel KISS Fresh – is on a mission right now to establish itself as the essential home of new music on the airwaves. Before we dive into the details with presenters Ellie Prohan, Henrie Kwushue, Tinea Taylor and Harriet Rose, Music Week joins content director Rebecca Frank as she outlines their bold masterplan...

I just can’t imagine a world without them,” beams Rebecca Frank. “I can’t imagine a KISS ...