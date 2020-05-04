Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Rights issue: Societies braced for major downturn in licensing revenue

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, May 4th 2020 at 2:06PM

The bosses of PRS For Music and PPL have revealed that there will be a severe impact on distributions in the years ahead for songwriters, performers and other rights-holders resulting from the coronavirus.

As well as the immediate loss of income from public performance licences following the economic shutdown in the UK, there will be a delayed reaction in live and international as collections dry up globally for the period covering the pandemic.

PRS For Music and PPL have ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020