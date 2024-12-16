Your site will load in 16 seconds
Ringo Starr: The Music Week Interview

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Dec 16th 2024 at 3:22PM

From Beyoncé to Post Malone, 2024 saw a host of stars embrace country music to supercharge the genre’s presence globally. And they’re not alone. Up next, early next year The Beatles icon Ringo Starr will release Look Up – his first album in six  years, and first full-length immersion in country since 1970. Here the living legend is joined by co-writer/producer T Bone Burnett, plus his Universal Music Group Nashville and Decca teams, to tell Music Week all about how ...

