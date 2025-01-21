Your site will load in 16 seconds
Riot squad: Global game fandom is 'reinventing' the soundtrack

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Jan 21st 2025 at 2:46PM

Riot Games’ global head of music & events, Maria Egan, has spoken about a “generational shift” in culture following their soundtrack success.

A global partnership with Virgin Music (excluding China) on the soundtrack for season two of animated Netflix series Arcane delivered more than 500 million streams across the album’s tracks in the first few weeks of release.

“We knew it was special, Arcane had built the fandom from the first season,” said LA-based Egan. “That’s the privilege of working ...

