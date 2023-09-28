Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, Anushka Gantumur, executive, creative, Europe, BMI, talks us through her music business journey so far…

How did you land your role at BMI?

“Luck and hard work. I was always passionate about music, but when I was younger the music industry didn’t seem like a career path that existed unless you were a musician, so I studied international relations. I was inspired by my ...