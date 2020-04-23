Rising Star: AWAL's Mina Ingebretsen

The industry's brightest new talents tell their stories. This time it's the turn of AWAL's junior marketing manager, Mina Ingebretsen.

How did you get into music?

“I was always doing something music-related back home in Stavanger, Norway, but it really started when I moved to London five years ago to study music industry management. I took all the internships and work opportunities that I could get to figure out which section of the industry I wanted to work in. I did anything from events, runner jobs and management, to live and festival work, until the last year of studying when I decided that marketing at a label was what I really wanted to do. I did a three-month internship at a marketing consultancy company before I landed my first paid role in the music industry at AWAL two-and-a-half years ago!”

What’s your proudest moment yet?

“My proudest moment so far was getting my role at AWAL. It was the first time after three years of hard work, countless emails, and applications that I finally felt like I had ‘made it’ and really entered into the world of music marketing for a company that stood for the same values as myself, in one of the largest music markets in the world.”

The biggest myth about the industry is the idea that most people within it aren’t that nice

What’s the biggest myth about the music industry?

“The biggest myth about the music industry is the idea that most people within it aren’t that nice and that they only care about themselves. From my experience in the last five years of working in the business, there are so many incredible people out there who work countless hours because they believe in the artists they are working with.They want the artist to succeed and for their dreams to be realised more than anything.”

How are you coping with working from home?

“I really can’t complain at all. I am so lucky to work for a company that has all processes and daily working structures set up and can be flexible to make everyone’s experience of working from home the best. I also managed to get back home to my parents in Norway before the lockdown, though it’s quite strange being back home with the whole family for this long.”

What’s your dream job?

“My dream job would be to continue doing marketing for artists, but I would love to work with a lot more artists from smaller markets around the world and help break foreign language artists in heavy English speaking territories such as the UK and US.”

MINA'S RECOMMENDED TRACK: