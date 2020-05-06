Rising Star: Blackstar's Holly Glanvill

How did you get into music?

“I’ve always been fascinated by music in one way or another, but it wasn’t until my late teens that I took a more serious interest and knew this was the industry I wanted to work in. I’ve always been involved with music in various ways, whether it was helping with friends’ projects, learning instruments, co-writing or assisting in social media. I studied songwriting at BIMM Brighton, which is where my passion for the music business evolved, and I started exploring the industry more with internships. I’ve always been a creative person in many different aspects, which is how I built up to landing my role at Blackstar London.”

What’s been the biggest surprise?

“The creative freedom in my role came as a lovely surprise! Coming up with lots of crazy and fun ideas, and having clients be receptive to them is so rewarding. We had Lewis Watson dress up as a Mystic Meg-type character under his own name ‘Petal Breast’ to answer relationship problems from fans as part of a social campaign. I also helped Max Rad recreate his EP artwork by dumping him head first into a water tank, witnessed the Instagram GIFs we created for Zuzu go viral and have started working on Everything Everything – one of my favourite bands ever!”

What’s been the biggest obstacle?

“Spinning many plates at once across a couple of releases can be an obstacle, but it’s just a case of being well prepared and making lots of lists! Making sure all assets are delivered, or at least being prepared, makes everything easier to roll out. Prioritising definitely eases this process and our team is really supportive.”

How is lockdown affecting music?

“Besides the obvious negatives such as show and festival cancellations, I think the biggest challenge for artists is keeping a consistent flow of engaging content. On the other hand, the extra downtime has opened up new possibilities for musicians, such as interacting with fans in different and more intimate ways and sharing various sides of their personality through more personal and DIY content.”

What will you do when it lifts?

“Kick back with a cold pint in a pub garden! I’m honestly really looking forward to being able to interact with people in person, that’s such an important part of this kind of job. I’m also going to be attending all the gigs I possibly can – I really miss the atmosphere of live music! I miss the office and the team too, we can’t wait to get back together.”

HOLLY'S RECOMMENDED TRACK: