Rising Star: Capital Xtra's Robert Bruce

The biz's brightest new talents tell their stories. This week, we meet Capital XTRA DJ and Music Week Awards nominee Robert Bruce.

What made you want to be a DJ?



“In my early teens, a friend’s stepdad introduced me to his turntables and drum and bass vinyl collection. Although the genre never stuck, the love for the DJ craft did. I always loved music and grew up listening to the radio, but nine years ago Robbo Ranx gave me my first ever radio shout out. I was over the moon and from that moment I always wanted to give others that same feeling.”

What’s the best moment of your career so far?

“Launching the Capital Xtra Homegrown show and taking over the midweek evening show. From starting my own home online broadcast in secondary school, to now being on the national stage is a journey I’ll always pinch myself about. More importantly, because of the shows I do, I get to interview stars such as Stormzy, Dave, Wizkid and Jorja Smith. Playing brand new UK talent?that has never been heard on the radio before is a true honour. Documenting the rise of black British music in this era through my interviews and the music I play is a great privilege, something way bigger than myself, these are the best moments. Although if I bring home the Best Radio Show Music Week Award, this answer would change a little!”

Documenting the rise of black British music in this era is a great privilege

How do you identify new talent?

“Finding new talent is one of the best parts of my job! I come across artists everywhere, whether that’s at open mic nights, underground gigs, or searching YouTube and SoundCloud. My emails are always full of new music, too. I like left of centre. Artists that create a vibe but also tell a story always jump out to me. Artists that make me visualise their art while feeling the music definitely grab my attention. M1llionz, Shaybo, Knucks and Guvna B do this really well.”

How are you coping in lockdown?

“Unfortunately, I’ve experienced the downside of the current lockdown situation but I’m personally coping OK, while being concerned for the vulnerable members in our society. I’m still on the radio five days a week, but other than that I’ve attempted road running and got well acquainted with my fridge, and the fridge is definitely winning at the moment.”

Who are your music business idols and why?

“Alec Boateng, Joel Borquaye and Manny Norte: undeniable passion, relentless ambition, unmatched energy.”

