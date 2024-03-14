Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Rising Star: Dakota Hoven

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Mar 14th 2024 at 11:23AM

Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, Dakota Hoven, senior artist manager, Chosen Music, talks us through her industry journey so far... 

You joined Chosen Music as an intern in 2019. Did you always want to have a career in music?

“When I was young, as far back as I can remember, I spent a lot of time in the studio as there was one in the house that I ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024