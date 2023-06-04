Your site will load in 16 seconds
Rising Star: David O'Sullivan

by
Sunday, Jun 4th 2023 at 12:36PM

Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, David O’Sullivan, head A&R manager at NQ, talks us through his music business journey so far…

You started as an intern at NQ. What has it been like working with Michael Adex

“As we are a small team, it’s a great, fast-paced environment. I’ve gone from making cups of tea to being given lots of responsibility early on in my career, including ...

