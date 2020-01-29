This biz's brightest new talents tell their stories. This week it's the turn of Adam Read, Deezer's UK & Ireland music editor.
What’s your favourite thing about your job?
“I get to listen to music all day, every day! I genuinely could not be more fortunate to have an opportunity like this. The best thing about being an editor at Deezer is being there for that moment when listeners are really starting to connect to a new artist and becoming ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now