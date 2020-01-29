This biz's brightest new talents tell their stories. This week it's the turn of Adam Read, Deezer's UK & Ireland music editor.

What’s your favourite thing about your job?

“I get to listen to music all day, every day! I genuinely could not be more fortunate to have an opportunity like this. The best thing about being an editor at Deezer is being there for that moment when listeners are really starting to connect to a new artist and becoming ...