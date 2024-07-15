Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, producer and A&R at Epic Records AV tells us his industry journey so far…
How did you get your first big break in the industry? Did you always know you wanted to be on both the business and creative side?
“I started as a producer with no intention of working on the business side, until I started to see how a record moves and how ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now