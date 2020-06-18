Rising Star: ERA's Phoebe Scott

This week, we meet ERA's PR & communications executive Phoebe Scott...
Was it easy to break into music?
“It was tough to crack and I’m not afraid to say I worked my butt off before I finally got a full-time job in the industry. After I graduated, I spent a while working internships, taking extra courses and attending industry workshops all whilst trying to earn money to keep my head afloat. Luckily, a contact from a previous internship got in touch to recommend I apply for the opportunity going at ERA and I’ve been here for over two years!”
What’s the first record you bought?
“I vividly remember taking the tram into Croydon with my saved pocket money so I could buy Jamelia’s Superstar single from Woolworths. I played it on repeat for weeks and drove my family completely insane. It was the first time I felt like a song was mine and not just part of my family collection. The lyrics are ingrained forever.”
How have you coped with lockdown?
“All of the cliches really – gardening, movie marathons, half-completed jigsaws and semi-decent haircuts. Some days are better than others, I think that’s to be expected when a huge transformation is happening globally. It can be overwhelming, so it’s been important to take care of my mental health; my rediscovered love of skateboarding has helped me escape to a slice of normality. I’m grateful that our team at ERA has been keeping each other sane too. It really helps that record shops are a bunch of fighters, constantly innovating and keeping us on our toes!”
As ever, record shops are the quickest to reinvent the wheel
Phoebe Scott
How hopeful are you for record shops now they can reopen?
“If this pandemic has proved anything it’s that record shops are resilient and highly adaptable. They were quick to implement same day mail-order, with some even getting on their bikes and cycling to customers. Many have made the jump into online retail, some even building new websites in less than 48 hours, which seems to be paying off. There has been a real outpouring of love and there’s real appetite from music lovers to support shops. I’ve seen many shops embracing social media, with competitions, quizzes, vouchers and even livestreamed gigs. As ever, they are the quickest to reinvent the wheel.”
How big will the lasting impact of Covid-19 be?
“It’s hard to say for sure, obviously some shops will feel the impact more than digital retailers and there may be a few casualties. Given how quickly shops have adapted, I’m confident the majority will weather this storm. We’re looking forward to a busy Q4 with three RSD drop dates.”
PHOEBE'S RECOMMENDED TRACK: