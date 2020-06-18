Rising Star: ERA's Phoebe Scott

Was it easy to break into music?

“It was tough to crack and I’m not afraid to say I worked my butt off before I finally got a full-time job in the industry. After I graduated, I spent a while working internships, taking extra courses and attending industry workshops all whilst trying to earn money to keep my head afloat. Luckily, a contact from a previous internship got in touch to recommend I apply for the opportunity going at ERA and I’ve been here for over two years!”

What’s the first record you bought?

“I vividly remember taking the tram into Croydon with my saved pocket money so I could buy Jamelia’s Superstar single from Woolworths. I played it on repeat for weeks and drove my family completely insane. It was the first time I felt like a song was mine and not just part of my family collection. The lyrics are ingrained forever.”

How have you coped with lockdown?

“All of the cliches really – gardening, movie marathons, half-completed jigsaws and semi-decent haircuts. Some days are better than others, I think that’s to be expected when a huge transformation is happening globally. It can be overwhelming, so it’s been important to take care of my mental health; my rediscovered love of skateboarding has helped me escape to a slice of normality. I’m grateful that our team at ERA has been keeping each other sane too. It really helps that record shops are a bunch of fighters, constantly innovating and keeping us on our toes!”