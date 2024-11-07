Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, we meet Dirty Hit’s merchandise and touring manager Erin Taylor…

How did you get your first break in the music industry?

“I saw a music job advertised and sent through my CV, then I interviewed at FAE Grp and was offered a spot in the marketing department! I just think demonstrating desire and enthusiasm can really go a long way and, for me, ...