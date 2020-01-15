Rising Star: Global's Ellie Pike

The biz's brightest new talents tell their stories. This week it's the turn of Ellie Pike, Global account manager, brand events.

What’s been your best music biz moment so far?

“Such a hard question! I’ve been lucky enough to have so many career highlights and life-changing moments already, but Download 2017 was particularly special. I was managing the side of stage experiences for the charities and sponsorship teams for Live Nation. I organised to take a boy from the Make A Wish Foundation to watch Five Finger Death Punch from the side of the stage. During their set, the guitarist waved to the boy and the he had the biggest smile on his face. It really reminded me of why we all do what we do – music is just so powerful. At Global, it’s got to be project managing on Classic FM Live with Honda Jazz at the Royal Albert Hall back in April. It’s such a stunning concert and a privilege to work on.”

How difficult was it to break into the industry?

“Our industry is not an easy one to crack for newbies. Throughout university, I interned part-time anywhere that would take me – distribution companies, PR companies, radio plugging agencies and, finally, promoters. Mama Festivals was my real break, interning for the amazing Great Escape festival team. I moved with them over to Live Nation during the acquisition, and from there it was really a case of being in the right place at the right time. I’d say all in all it’s 80% hard graft and 20% luck…”

What are you most excited about heading into 2020?

“All of the wicked albums we’re expecting this year! The 1975, The Big Moon, HMLTD and even La Roux... Yes please! From a business perspective, I’m looking forward to seeing how artist relationships with brands will shift. We already see so many celebrity endorsements for brands, but I think 2020 will be the year the stereotypical artist partnership evolves both in live and in records.”

How would you change the biz?

“My pet peeve is still the lack of women on festival line-ups. There are a lot of factors at play when it comes to why women aren’t getting those headline slots, but general day spots are also still lacking a real female presence. A few promoters are making real headway with this, but it’s time to nurture our female talent throughout the live industry.”

What’s your dream music biz job?

“The job I do at Global is the dream already! I get the opportunity to project manage with brands on music events that cover all genres, from Capital Xtra to Radio X to Classic FM, at the UK’s biggest venues, so there is never a dull day. But if I had to say anything, it would be to curate and promote my own gigs in association with music charities.”

ELLIE’S RECOMMENDED TRACK: