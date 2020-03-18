Rising Star: Hannah Celnikier

The biz's brightest new talents tell their stories.

How did you get your start in music?

“During my final year of university in Australia, where I studied communications, I was required to do a three-month internship. I responded to a post from a music and PR company, and noticed the company worked with artists such as Lorde and Flume, and did work with the Laneway Festival. Three months turned into a year and, as my experience grew, I continued to land more internships. My next one was at an independent distributor, which turned into a paid role, and it all snowballed from there!”

What’s your best moment so far?

“Honestly, the best moment has been relocating to the UK and landing my role at The Orchard. Having the opportunity to expand my skillset in a new market, make new contacts and work with a wide range of artists makes the experience that much better. I miss the Australian industry, but it was always one of my goals to move overseas.”

What’s your big ambition for 2020?

“I really want to create and contribute to campaigns that generate global reach and success. Another goal is to focus on developing sustainable careers and build stories across our artist services roster. It’s always enjoyable working with artists and management with long-term vision and ideas. It gives me a chance to utilise specific passion points to amplify the campaigns.”

What’s your best ever campaign?

“It’s too difficult to choose just one! I’m currently working on Guvna B’s album Everywhere + Nowhere, which has been incredible. He has an amazing vision and platform. Collaborating on ways to showcase the new direction of his sound and grow his fanbase has been great. The creative on the campaign, particularly the artwork and videos, are executed so well, and it’s really strengthened the concepts. Guvna B and his manager Loretta Andrews are also wonderful people to work with.”

Name one thing the industry needs to do more...

“This is something people have read or heard a million times before, but the point is to continue advocating until it’s actually achieved. We need to continue finding ways to address and resolve gender disparity. Even though we’ve implemented initiatives that are headed in the right direction, the gender pay gap still exists. There is inequality in the hiring of industry and creative roles, and we still haven’t managed to create consistent gender balanced line-ups. There’s still more that can be done to diversify.”

HANNAH’S RECOMMENDED TRACK: