Rising Star: Holly Jones

by
Tuesday, Feb 14th 2023 at 12:59PM

Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. In the latest edition Holly Jones, B2B & education event manager at Sound City, talks us through her music business journey so far…

What made you choose the music industry as a career path?

“I never set out with the intention to work in music, I originally wanted to pursue a career in psychology. But once I had my first taste of working in music ...

