Rising Star: Jazzia Dita Mesa

Miranda Bardsley

by Miranda Bardsley
Tuesday, May 14th 2024 at 10:52AM

Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, Jazzia Dita Mesa, Senior campaign manager & team lead, Round Agency, talks us through her industry journey so far... 

Having come into the UK music industry from France, how easy was it to break into the business?

“It was quite difficult for me at first because I had to overcome a language barrier and get to grips with industry jargon. Plus, there was ...

