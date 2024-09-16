Your site will load in 16 seconds
Rising Star: Julia Hien

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Sep 16th 2024 at 7:00AM

Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, we meet Ditto Music’s label & trade marketing coordinator Julia Hien…

You began your career as an artist, performing at Sofar Sounds and releasing EPs which garnered support from stations like BBC Radio London and Reprezent. What inspired you to transition over to the business side of the industry? 

“I’m a huge music fan, first and foremost, whether it’s creating or listening to ...

