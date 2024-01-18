Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, Lucia Mulchansingh, Digial accounts manager, Absolute Label Services, talks us through her industry journey so far...

You started at Absolute as an intern. Did you always want a career in music?

“I grew up around music and from an early age I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything other than working in music in some form. I’ve always been into soul and R&B and ...