Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Rising Star: Lucia Mulchansingh

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Jan 18th 2024 at 12:40PM

Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, Lucia Mulchansingh, Digial accounts manager, Absolute Label Services, talks us through her industry journey so far... 

You started at Absolute as an intern. Did you always want a career in music? 

“I grew up around music and from an early age I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything other than working in music in some form. I’ve always been into soul and R&B and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024