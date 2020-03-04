Rising Star: Lyle Scougall

The biz's brightest new talents tell their stories. This week it's the turn of Lyle Scougall of Manana Music Management.

Where did your music industry story start?

“The music industry story started for me where it starts for most, playing in bands as an artist. I started playing drums for a few acts in and around Glasgow, not to much avail. It was when the band split up that I decided to go back to college to study an MA in music industries. That was when the proper music industry journey started.”

What was your next industry move?

“One day after college I decided to go to an open mic night with a friend, Joesef. We had sunk a fair few pints that day, and by this point, Joesef decided to go up and sing California Dreaming. He had never mentioned to me or anyone at college that he could sing, nor sang in front of anyone. I immediately knew two things at that moment: I had never heard anyone sing like that before and I wanted to manage him. A short while later, I was working promo at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, and it was there that I met my future business partner Nathan Dunphy. I asked Nathan if he wanted to start a management company as I had found an act. He said yes, and then we met with Joesef the next day and here I am three years later in Music Week.”

What do you want to bring to the management game?

“At Mañana Music Management we strive to bring progressive, resilient and transparent music management. We have always thought of ourselves as facilitators, building an incubator around the artist to ensure that they can focus on what is ultimately the most important aspect-the songs.”

Who are your music business icons?

“I have respect for a lot of people within the industry, especially those who have taken risks and branched out on their own terms. I’m a big fan of September Management, Tap, Dirty Hit and management companies who extend into other sectors of the industry.”

How will the industry change in the next few years?

“I see the music industry becoming more entrepreneurial. I see there being more partnerships and joint ventures being struck between the larger companies and the artists and their management companies.”

What’s your dream music job?

“I want to be at the helm of a music organisation that encompasses management, records and publishing.”

