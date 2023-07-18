Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, Marley Azu-Jones, artist manager/founder, The N3xt Up/co-founder, Back 2 Basics, talks us through his music business journey so far…

How did you get into the world of management?

“I never had any intention of getting into management, it came out of a trip to Jamaica where I was speaking to my cousin Fonzie, who’s an artist. I was telling him about people – like ...