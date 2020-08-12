Rising Star: Meet Dirty Hit digital promotions manager Perdi Higgs

Perdi Higgs began her career at Apple Music and is now part of the team at Dirty Hit, leading digital promo for its campaigns. Here, she tells her story so far...

How did you get into music?

“Growing up in London, I spent a lot of time at sweaty gigs at Barfly, The Lexington and more. I loved – and still do – how music made me feel and how that feeling was shared by a roomful of people. I wanted to be a part of that, so at university I got involved in music journalism. This led to an internship at Apple Music and from there to looking after streaming for Dirty Hit. As someone who was at the barrier of many Wolf Alice shows, it’s pretty surreal!”

What does it mean to work for an indie label?

“Centralising the artist’s voice and working on projects in a dynamic and exciting way. At Dirty Hit, no matter what role you play, you’re a critical component, connected to all parts of the story. There’s a great spirit of collaboration here – not just between staff but between us and the artists too. It’s an unparalleled learning experience.”

How can indie acts make the most out of streaming?

“It might sound obvious and it’s true for all acts, but it’s about understanding the platforms your music is on. Identify their differences and how they work, even if you don’t use them all. Explore the playlist ecosystems and see where you might fit (and where you don’t). Use the tools they offer, not only to enhance your page but to learn about your audience, too.”

I’m passionate about making music spaces accessible for all Perdi Higgs, Dirty Hit

What’s indie’s biggest issue?

“This is a strange time. The lack of shows means the loss of a huge point of discovery. Social media has become even more crucial; bands and labels are having to find new ways to make an impact on the virtual stage. It’s exciting to see technology being used to break through the barriers thrown up by Covid-19, but it’s daunting too – especially for artists who entered lockdown with a small digital footprint. The Me Too movement and Black Lives Matter have shown urgent barriers and it’s crucial to have these discussions within labels and beyond. Initiatives exist to fight prejudice and we must engage fully.”

What’s your biggest ambition?

“I’m passionate about making music spaces accessible for all. Music brings people so much joy and that shouldn’t be exclusive. Young womxn and members of the LGBTQ community should feel safe at gigs. Growing up with a brother with disabilities, it’s important to me that venues are wheelchair-friendly. I would love to partner with a large platform to help set a new precedent for accessibility in live music. I’d love to help enact change to make live music a welcome space for everyone.”

PERDI'S RECOMMENDED TRACK: