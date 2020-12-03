Rising Star: Meet Huxley's Rohani Coombes

Rohani Coombes is junior talent representative at music PR company Huxley. Here, she tells here music business story so far and explains why making a difference is at the heart of what she does...

How did you get into music?

“Honestly, by chance. I had graduated after studying English Literature and had been searching for expansive roles that would utilise an academic background and a creative approach. Nothing entry-level I had come across had really related to that until a friend forwarded me a job advert for an assistantrole at Huxley. And, with no experience, that is where my career began. In many ways, it wasn’t a traditional assistant role, because as part of such a small team I was lucky enough to be exposed to and involved with an incredible roster of clients, teams and different ways of working from very early on.”

Did you know what to expect?

“I grew up in a musical household, and my father, sister and brother all work or have been involved in the music industry in some capacity, so I had certain ideas about how it might be. However, what became most apparent early on is that it really is about who you work with as opposed to what industry you work in, and that has really shaped my approach and creative outlook. I’ve been very fortunate in that sense.”

2020 has been an enlightening time in the industry

What’s your best moment so far?

“I’ve been a part of some really incredible projects that have felt like milestones this year, including Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s I-D cover, as well as working with Megan Thee Stallion as her career has completely skyrocketed. Every month is different, with new challenges and opportunities to learn. Some of the most meaningful moments have been focused on social impact: raising awareness, campaigning for change or, most critically, on the ground work. I co-produced a schools tour for [model] Adwoa Aboah and her organisation Gurls Talk, where we brought the conversation on mental health into classrooms. Seeing how that positively impacted so many young people was really powerful. Working in this capacity is exciting, fulfilling and, now more than ever, a necessity. I’m always looking for new ways to innovate. The best moments happen every time I find a new perspective and help bring a project from an abstract idea into reality.”

What’s been the hardest thing about 2020?

“I’ve found 2020 to be an enlightening time in the industry as it’s made us question what is possible and asked us to examine if there are different, better ways of working. As Huxley works on a global basis, the obvious downside is travel restrictions. However, once it is safe to move freely again, I know we will utilise that freedom in entirely new and innovative ways.”

What’s your ultimate ambition?

“To be fulfilled creatively, to feel like I’m never sitting still and to never feel like I know everything. I want to remain open-minded and receptive, so it’ll always be a work in progress!”

ROHANI'S RECOMMENDED TRACK: