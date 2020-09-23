Rising Star: Meet Inside/Out senior publicist Isis O'Regan

This week's Rising Star is Inside/Out senior publicist Isis O'Regan, who represents Yves Tumor, Ashnikko, Anna Meredith and more. Here, she tells her industry story and weighs up the future of the music press...

What made you want to be in music?

“A fortune teller told me this is what I’d do. I avoided it at all costs, but here I am. A gravitational pull? Written in the stars? Who knows.”

What’s the biggest PR lesson you’ve learned so far?

“It’s a cliché - but trust your gut instinct.”

What were your favourite music publications growing up?

“My trajectory went something like this: Top Of The Pops Magazine, Mizz and then came Kerrang! and anything else I could get my hands on with Frank Iero in it, which I remember was very limited in County Galway. After that, it was all about Dazed & Confused, where I ended up interning at university. Now I love all publications equally.”

How are you feeling about the future of music press?

“The pandemic isn’t something any of us could have prepared for in our personal or working lives, but we have to remind ourselves it’s something of an anomaly. It’s a challenging time for every aspect of the music industry and we are collectively having to adapt. Even though press is always in a state of evolution, while it faces challenges due to the pandemic it’s absolutely imperative to invest in the publications we love by backing them and subscribing. Press is a vital part of the music industry microcosm.”

How do you want to impact the music business?

“I feel very strongly about supporting the dynamic thinkers and creators who make the world a more interesting place. I want to make space for the kind of artist that pushes people. This year it’s been a pleasure working with boundary pushing artists like Yves Tumor and their label Warp, the ongoing series at Somerset House Studios, rising pop visionary Ashnikko, Mercury shortlisted act Anna Meredith, as well as Bakar, Yung Lean and loads more brilliant artists who bring so much light to people’s lives. I want to amplify talented, vibrant voices, champion diversity all while articulating changes in music, art and technology. I’m a big believer in social justice, equality and bodily autonomy and have used my own platform to add to the Repeal movement for abortion rights in Ireland. I founded a club night that married clubbing with politics and brought a taboo subject to titles that wouldn’t usually speak about reproductive rights. On equality on the whole, the music industry has a long way to go, but that’s a much bigger conversation....”

ISIS' RECOMMENDED TRACK: