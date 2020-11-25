Rising Star: Meet Lost Ones digital marketing manager Abigail Adeoti

This week, we meet, Abigail Adeoti, founder of online platform Roniebond and digital marketing mananger at Lost Ones...

How did you land in your current role at Lost Ones?

“In 2016, I started Roniebond, a female-focused media platform turned creative agency, we hosted parties, printed an annual magazine and did content creation and strategy work for Island Records and artists such as Darkoo. Since then, I’ve continued to work with a number of artists on digital strategy and social media management through my consulting agency Offbeat Group, which I set up with my brother. A lot of opportunities have come about through building my network and trying new things, which was how I met the Lost Ones/EMI team and started working in my current role as digital marketing manager.”

What’s been the best moment of your career so far?

“Creative directing the campaign for Young T & Bugsey’s track Strike A Pose while working with 2K Management was super-fun. We had a dream team between Black Butter Records and us at 2K on the management side, everyone did what they needed to do to make the campaign a success and working on the project from inception to the record going platinum was really satisfying.”

Music is a powerful storytelling tool Abigail Adeoti

Who have you learned the most from along the way?

“I’ve always been really inquisitive, so I literally interview people! Everyone I work with gets asked 21 questions. In our last Roniebond magazine, we had NSG and Wstrn in it, and interviewing them was cool because of their backgrounds and different perspectives. I love hearing people’s stories.”

What inspires you to work in the music industry?

“Growing up, I used to watch Top Of The Pops and MTV Base religiously and I think as I got older I began to fully understand the power of music and media to affect cultural change. Music is a powerful storytelling tool, especially within the black community, and there’s so much more to the business than just the art. I love being a part of the process of bringing music to the world, I love hearing music in the studio then bringing it to market and seeing how it connects with people. Music is spiritual!”

Who’s your music business icon and why?

“I wouldn’t say I have one, but there are a few women who’ve been great mentors for me such as [Metallic Inc’s] Grace Ladoja and [EMI marketing director] Fay Hoyte who I’ve been lucky enough to work with along the way. Grace teaches me the power of entrepreneurship, ownership and community building while Fay’s incredible leadership, knowledge and tact, especially in the world of marketing are so important.”

ABIGAIL'S RECOMMENDED TRACK: