Rising Star: Meet NQ's Delilah Georgiani

Delilah Georgiani is marketing manager at Manchester-based management, records and publishing business NQ. Here, our Rising Star interview, the executive discusses NQ's ethos, her proudest achievements so far and her hopes for the future...

Tell us how you got to where you are today...



“I started off doing a music business degree at Canterbury Christ Church University, where I met an A&R scout from Sony Music Publishing who came in for a workshop. After exchanging details, I reached out with my CV and told them about my newfound interest in publishing, and I ended up interning there for six months. I then graduated and got a job at Kobalt – first in publishing, then moving to the label side. I realised marketing was my forté, and have worked in this field ever since.”

How would you describe the ethos of NQ?



“It’s so refreshing working at a buzzing music company that’s garnering attention within the industry. The fluidity of our structure means that the whole team is across everything within the campaigns. Our ethos is very much in line with doing what’s right for the artists, and breaking the barriers they may have faced.”

What excites you most about your job?

“There’s definitely a hands-on approach, and we work very closely with all our artists and their wider teams, to ensure we’re getting the most out of them. But one thing I’ve enjoyed most at NQ is using social media to set a tone, rather than for promotional use only. That’s a key thing for our artists’ profiles and NQ’s profile.”

Are there any projects you’re particularly proud of?



“Anyone who knows me knows I am a champion of UK R&B. I think there’s such a beautiful array of talent, so it’s been great working with an artist like Akemi Fox, who’s on the rise – we recently released the official video for her single See You Soon. Showing off her aesthetic, which emphasises her fashion background, has been an important part of the campaign. We’ve looked into her social media to make sure there’s a channel between Akemi and her existing fans, while not neglecting new fans. She’s always working on herself and her life – she has a relatable personality that we’re bringing to the fore.”

Lastly, what are your ultimate aims?



“I hope to head up a label some day! But before that I want to keep achieving goals through artist campaigns, and be part of a team whose marketing skills receive wider industry recognition.”

