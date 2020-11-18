Rising Star: Meet Open Your Mind artist manager Jamie Ibe

Artist manager Jamie Ibe talks about management, talent, industry icons and more in our latest Rising Star interview...

How did you get into music?

“I knew that everything I did from a young age was leading me towards a job in entertainment. I started off recording music myself and shortly after that, in my latter teen years, I promoted club nights. Then I decided I wanted to be behind the artists, managing, coaching, mentoring and making sure everything works. After a short stint recording music, I felt I would adapt better behind the scenes, so I created a music management company. My roster includes Geovarn, Kadeem Tyrell, Lottie Jade and Richy Rambo. I have always researched the core fundamentals of how things work within the industry and how things are taken to market. Being super-inspired by huge global execs like Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, LA Reid, Scooter Braun, Jimmy Iovine, and UK execs such as Dumi Oburota, Colin Lester and Austin Daboh, I wanted to create and impact the industry like they have.”

What’s been the biggest surprise so far?

“The biggest shock for me was the realisation that raw talent is not always enough to stake a place in the music industry. I have seen many artists with different styles and across many genres face several challenges trying to be successful, which has been surprising.”

What makes a good manager?

“A good manager protects their talent and presents their acts in a way that will make people love them. They make life flow easily for their acts, believe in dreams and make things happen. A quality manager is selfless, efficient and can be relied upon at all times. A good manager is savvy, won’t let a ‘no’ dishearten them, perseveres and keeps their head down, driving towards success.”

How do you want to impact the music business?

“I want to lead with love and create opportunities for others. For the last couple of years, I’ve been working with Croydon and Bromley councils to inspire young people towards different careers in music. I really want to shine a light on R&B, especially across the UK. I want my impact to help allow artists to receive their flowers while they can still smell them, sparking greatness and delivering chart-topping, emotive, quality music to the world.”

How are you feeling about the future of music in the UK?

“I am super-excited about the future of music in the UK. I love the energy that’s in the air right now and the hustle of so many artists. I want to see talented artists continuing to collaborate and making quality music together. I am interested to listen to new pieces of work that have not yet been released and can’t wait till shows are back, to see artists perform consistently again.”

JAMIE'S RECOMMENDED TRACK: